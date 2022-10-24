Someone Has to Say It: The New York Times’ “Election Day Recipes” Are Just Regular Recipes

Are you planning to make midterms election night a big deal? Have some buds and pals over, maybe put up some themed decorations that evoke the Dobbs decision and the price of gasoline, watch the returns? If so, please consider seeking professional help from a licensed care provider. But also, the New York Times’ Cooking section has just what you need to prepare for the party: A list of 82 foods and beverages, described as “comforting dishes to cook and eat as the results roll in,” that have been curated under the title “Election Day Recipes.”

Now, here’s one problem, right off the bat: Even some decisively won contests don’t necessarily get “called” until late on election night. And big picture takeaways from midterms don’t become clear for days or weeks as votes are counted in close races. If you’re waiting to eat a steaming tray of “Mexican Hot Dogs” until you have a firm grasp on the way that the interplay between crime rates and the Jan. 6 select committee hearings played out in the Wisconsin Senate race, you might be waiting to eat such a hot dog for so long it gives you a profound case of election-themed food poisoning.

That aside, let’s take a look at these recipes themselves. Will you want to “pull the lever” and “vote yes” on making them—or are they as fraudulent as the Democratic Party’s midnight ballot vans?

• The first listed dish is French Onion Mac and Cheese. Seems like a lot, but let’s take a look:

That’s a cheesy starch topped with a different kind of cheesy starch. It is a lot—a lot of good ideas on one plate! A-plus.

• Real Sour Cream and Onion Dip by the legendary Mark Bittman. What could the famed Bittman have to offer that mixing Lipton soup mix with sour cream doesn’t?

1 medium onion, minced, about ½ cup

He’s done it again, folks! No idea why I’m launching a career-suicide attack on Mark Bittman, about whom I have no actual opinion.

• Khachapuri Adjurali (Georgian Cheese Bread Boat). As in the Georgia in the Caucasus, not the one whose matchup against Tennessee on Nov. 5 could determine who wins the SEC East. However, you can pretend it’s the latter Georgia and that Herschel Walker falsely claimed to be the captain of the cheese boat in question during a debate monologue that the Atlanta Journal-Constitution described as “at times confusing.”

• Martini. This is a recipe for a martini. But fair’s fair—you’ll probably need a stiff drink when you hear some of the nonsense that those clowns in Congress come up with.

• Tomato Sauce with Crispy Cheddar. The writeup describes this as “pizza in rice form.” Sold. When I was young, my dad cooked scrambled eggs with rice and ketchup on weekend mornings. Not something you see as much these days. But why not? It’s good.

• Loco Moco. Another rice dish with a “ketchup-based sauce”? Is the New York Times reading my dang mind? Did I actually curate this list of 82 comforting dishes to cook and eat as the results roll in during a Tyler Durden-style alter-ego blackout?

• Sausage Balls. LOL.

• The Big Lasagna. An eighteen-step, two-and-a-half-hour recipe in which a one-hour, ten-step recipe for homemade lasagna sheets is nested. If you start this bad boy on election night you might be done by the time Philadelphia gets its freakin’ votes counted, right?

• Apple Cider Whoopie Pies. Someone call the Federal Bureau of Investigation, because signals intelligence suggests that these desserts—dusted with cinnamon sugar and filled with a cream cheese frosting—are planning to stage an “insurrection” on your sweet tooth!

• Bricklayer-Style Nachos. Says the Times: “Bricklayer-style beef, or puntas al albañil, made with tender pieces of beef, salty bacon and sometimes chorizo in a chunky fire-roasted salsa, is a beloved taco filling in Mexico.” It’s funny how many fancy names for food, from across the world, boil down to “this meat has an extraordinary amount of salt in it.” Again, though, who’s complaining?

• Hot Cheese Olives.

Mix these with the Sausage Balls and some doughnut holes and use them to fill an arcade-style claw machine. One prize guaranteed per turn! The prize is cholesterol.

• Bill Blass’s Meatloaf. “This homespun, bacon-wrapped version of the American classic is attributed to Bill Blass, the world-famous clothing designer of the 60s, 70s and 80s, who is perhaps best known for dressing First Lady Nancy Reagan and the upper echelons of New York society.” Magical.

Put simply, these are normal (but appealing) recipes for autumnally appropriate mixed drinks, desserts, and comfort food that, with the exception of the Nancy Reagan Memorial Meatloaf, do not have anything specifically to do with elections. But the economics of the journalism business are no joke, and sometimes publications need to think creatively about how to take advantage of search traffic for “election night party ideas.” Which Slate has now done, in its own way, as well.