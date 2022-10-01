Democratic candidates and groups took plenty of criticism over the summer for spending money to elevate crazy GOP candidates in primaries. The crazier candidates would be easier to beat, sure. But if the crazy candidates were to win in November, the ramifications could prove cataclysmic. The riskiest bet of all was in the Pennsylvania governor’s race, where the campaign of Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro spent money to boost the profile of Doug Mastriano in the Republican primary. Pennsylvania is a tipping-point state in the Electoral College, and Doug Mastriano is the hardest election denier in the state. So there was some risk. But how has Mastriano’s bid panned out? He’s getting absolutely crushed to the point where it’s hard to see how … well, we’re not going there! But he’s down double digits in polls and has no money, ads, or allies willing to put their necks on the line for him. He is planning “40 days of fasting and prayer” in the run-up to Election Day, which is not the way you prove to critical suburban voters in the Philadelphia collar counties that you’re not a loon. What about some other gubernatorial candidates Democrats put money behind? Dan Cox is toast in Maryland. Darrin Bailey, not looking so hot in Illinois. Yes, if you play with fire, you might get burned. But you also might not get burned. You simply could have a delightful time playing with fire!