What to Watch for in the “Probably Final” Jan. 6 Hearing

We’re back?

For the last time. Maybe. The Washington Post is calling today’s hearing, which starts at 1 p.m., the “probably final” one.

What happened while we were gone?

Well, a lot happened in the news. Including a contempt of Congress verdict for Steve Bannon; an FBI seizure of Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry’s phone; and, most dramatic of all, an FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. That raid seized materials the government says rightfully belong to the national archives, including top-secret information on, among other things, another nation’s nuclear capabilities, allegedly.

Advertisement

Trump was also sued in late September—along with three of his adult children—by New York Attorney General Letitia James for allegedly making a series of fraudulent claims on financial statements. James’s investigation is unrelated to Jan. 6 and, despite initial speculation, no reporting has emerged that connects the Mar-a-Lago raid to any ongoing Capitol riot investigations. Trump has nonetheless taken all of it as further evidence that he is being unfairly persecuted by the Deep State or whatever, going full QAnon on his Twitter-like social media platform, TruthSocial, and promising to pardon convicted insurrectionists if he becomes president again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But we have not heard much from the committee about their work since the last hearing in July.

Advertisement

I heard there was a tell-all book about them?

Yes, an ex-Republican congressman who worked as an adviser to the committee, Denver Riggleman, published a book that purports to describe the committee’s inner workings. The book’s big reveal was a phone call from Jan. 6 that went through the White House switchboard to a rioter, though it only lasted 9 seconds. The committee, which was not pleased with the book’s release, said it has investigated every lead Riggleman uncovered—and curtly implied that he never was, and certainly is not now, in the know. He has not worked with the committee since April.

[Here are some other fun facts about Denver Riggleman, who is a character.]

Advertisement

What will the committee do today?

The members will likely unveil new information they’ve uncovered over the last two months, but we are not expecting a surprise (or “surprise”) witness, à la Cassidy Hutchinson. On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the hearing would include new details from thousands of documents that the Secret Service recently provided the committee. These documents—along with new video footage from the Secret Service—could corroborate key parts of Hutchinson’s testimony, including claims that Trump reacted angrily to being told he would not be allowed to go to the Capitol to be with his armed followers, even after he knew things were getting violent.

Advertisement

The Post called the new trove of documents, which detail all internal communications about “logistical planning, security concerns and private discussions related to the scheduled protests and president’s movements” the result of “an ironic twist of events.” That’s because the Secret Service previously deleted agents’ texts from Jan. 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officials have said that that mass deletion of Secret Service texts—from a day during which the President might have fomented an insurrection—was unintentional; according to the telephone provider for the Secret Service, they are also not recoverable. Ah, well.

The hearing today may also feature some video footage of Roger Stone that was recorded by Danish filmmakers in the lead up to Jan. 6.

OK, so the hearing could be heavy on the Secret Service, with a dash of Roger Stone.

None of the committee members would ever admit it, but they also probably wouldn’t mind if another “Donald Trump behaving in an erratic and embarrassing way” anecdote got laundered into the midterm news cycle. They will almost certainly use this hearing to sum up, in sweeping emotional terms, everything they’ve been trying to articulate from the start—much like a closing argument in a court trial. “More sweeping,” said the California Democrat Adam Schiff. “Very thematic.” And who doesn’t love a sweeping theme?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

And that would be?

That Donald Trump—despite being told many times by advisers, experts, and other partisan Republicans that no substantial fraud took place in 2020 and that he had no valid legal path to preventing Joe Biden from becoming president—nonetheless incited his supporters into believing false claims about a “stolen election,” and repeatedly urged other public officials to act on those false claims, in a coordinated effort that culminated in a Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol which Trump knew had the potential to become violent.

[Here’s a complete list of absolutely everything we learned from the previous eight hearings.]

What will the committee do after its hearings are over?

The committee will publish a final report of its findings after the midterm elections, but it will probably release some juicy sneak-peek tidbits before then. If committee members decide they have gathered enough evidence to suggest Trump acted illegally, the final report may include a formal recommendation that the Department of Justice file charges against him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What if the committee doesn’t recommend criminal charges? What was this all for?!

There are plenty of other reasons to have gone through these hearings! The first is just: record keeping. A lot of nutty stuff happened on Jan. 6 and it is important to tell the story of what happened, for history and for our contemporary understanding of what is happening to our country!

OK, OK, chill. You’re saying this was important for “story-telling” purposes?

Yes. Democrats and the other members of the committee (two lonely Republicans, both of whom are leaving Congress in January) want this on the record. They want people to know about it. And, sure, this recounting of how Trump and his supporters acted to undermine the election, assault police officers, and maaaaybe try to kill Mike Pence is well-timed, considering the upcoming midterms, but—

Advertisement

Ah-ha! Propaganda!

Look, there is clearly some theater going on here. You don’t hire a veteran TV executive to help make a televised Congressional hearing less interesting! That doesn’t invalidate the process of putting facts in the public record about how the former president and his cohort acted during a riot at the Capitol.

Cool cool. Anything else to keep an eye out for today?

It is possible we might hear about an interview the committee did with Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. But apparently that conversation was not videotaped or recorded.

This should also be an interesting hearing for Liz Cheney. The Congresswoman from Wyoming lost her primary in August. This will be one of her last working days in Congress. She is now threatening to quit the party that has already resoundingly rejected her. Could this be the start of a doomed presidential bid that would hurt Democrats more than Republicans?