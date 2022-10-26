Watch Dr. Oz Barely Avoid Endorsing Organic or Otherwise Fancy Chicken

On Tuesday night, Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman (Democrat) and Mehmet “Dr. Oz” Oz (Republican) held a debate in the state’s capital, Harrisburg. For many in the political press the main question that emerged from the event was whether Fetterman will lose ground in the polls because voters are concerned about his speaking and listening impairments, effects of a stroke he had in May.

There are arguments to be made either way: A crucial number of Pennsylvanians might be concerned that someone who has difficulty speaking or hearing without assistance is not “fit” to be a senator, and the debate was probably watched by more people than have seen Fetterman speak at any other forum since he returned to active campaigning. On the other side of the argument, there is a seeming consensus among medical professionals that verbal issues related to strokes do not indicate underlying cognitive problems, and some voters might find Fetterman’s willingness to appear in public under the circumstances to be brave or relatable. Also, he’s been back on the trail since August and, while his poll numbers have fallen recently, the same is true of almost every Democrat in the country, regardless of medical status, and voters are known to treat congressional races as referendums on which party they want in power rather than judgments on the merits of particular candidates.

It’s a complicated subject. We’re here to talk about a different one, though: Fancy chicken. Namely the chicken that Dr. Oz seems to have almost referred to as organic or otherwise distinguished before stumbling over his words and coming out with “highly nutritious” instead:

The transcript: “I’ve traveled over the commonwealth and spoken to countless people—there was a lady in Beaver County, at a county fair, who told me with fear in her heart that she wanted to provide food for her son’s—highly nutritious chicken, she wanted. She couldn’t afford it anymore. That’s a big problem.”

Now, we can’t see inside Dr. Oz’s brain—and frankly, would we even want to?—but we believe strongly that the following sequence of events occurred:

• A woman from Beaver County who was at a county fair told Dr. Oz that her son likes a particular kind of chicken—organic chicken nuggets, perhaps, maybe even this particular brand of organic nuggets, which are made in Pennsylvania—and that she can’t afford it anymore because of inflation. It could also have been gluten-free breaded chicken or free-range chicken—anything that connoted being fancy or unusually expensive. (And while we assume politicians often fabricate anecdotes about, e.g., “a woman in East Dogtrack Gulch named Cheryl who had to decide between buying groceries and getting her prescription drugs,” this one seems too boring to invent. There may not have been “fear in her heart”)

• Oz prepared mentally to drop the anecdote into the debate when appropriate because it showed him being a regular guy who understands the threat of inflation and knows the names of the state’s—pardon, the commonwealth’s—earthiest-sounding counties.

• Oz began telling the anecdote on stage.

• As he was about to say organic or gluten-free, he remembered that his biggest screw-up in the race, an absolutely epic gaffe, was referring to a vegetable platter as crudité and botching the name of the grocery store he was standing in during an April video in which he was trying to look like a regular guy who understands the threat of inflation. (French = not at all a regular guy! This is Pennsylvania, not Le Pennsylvania!)

• His political life flashed before his eyes.

• He attempted, on the spot, to think of another way to phrase the statement, but concluded that because he had set up his sentence so as to imply there was something distinct about the chicken that the woman’s son needed, he couldn’t just say her son’s chicken.

• In a panic, his speech cortex spit out the inexplicably comic phrase “highly nutritious chicken.”

In any case, the attention given to Fetterman’s speech patterns may have obscured an equally important aspect of the debate, namely Oz’s attempt to look more like the kind, trustworthy doctor he’s historically played on TV than the angry Trumpist culture warrior he presented himself as during the primary or the out-of-touch New Jersey rich guy that Fetterman describes him as. He repeatedly called Fetterman’s positions “extreme” (10 uses) and “radical” (12 uses), promising several times to restore values like unity and civility to Congress. He also tried to weave his way into the race’s moderate position on abortion, promising not to vote for any federal restriction on the practice and asserting that Fetterman supports abortion on demand at 38 weeks. (The Philadelphia Inquirer has more on that allegation here; Fetterman responded that he supports the codification of Roe v. Wade.) Chicken aside, it was a relatively smooth performance by a TV professional. A seasoned professional, if you will.