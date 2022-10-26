The Right-Wing Election Denier Who Could Flip a Black, Democratic Stronghold in Alabama

In the virtual one-party state of Alabama, political drama is, as a rule, reserved for the primaries. Occasionally, though, an interesting state-level race pops up to remind us that dramatic fights can still play out on the local level.

This year, that race is in South Alabama, where a long-time Democratic state senator is now, because of redistricting, facing a genuine challenger in the form of a conservative talk radio host who brought a busload of people to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The incumbent, Vivian Davis Figures, is an Alabama institution and has been in office for 25 years; she was preceded in that role by her husband, who served for two decades before that. She is Black and represents a chunk of Mobile, a majority-Black city, in a district that also includes Africatown, a historic community founded by the last known enslaved Africans brought over to the U.S. She was also one of two women in the state senate to publicly push back against Alabama’s severe abortion ban, proposing, as a protest, an amendment that would also outlaw vasectomies.

Her opponent, Peter Riehm, has said he did not go into the Capitol and that he left when the barricades came down, but he cannot seriously claim to be anything other than a fanatic: In an interview with the Southwest Alabama NBC News affiliate conducted after he left the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, he complained that there wasn’t “a damn thing anyone can do to enforce the rule of law” and that the American people were going to “get pretty damn testy” if their complaints about the election weren’t heard. “They went into recess because they felt threatened,” he said. “Hopefully they realize we are very unhappy. And if they feel threatened now, wait until we come back.” (AL.com noted that the FBI has interviewed Riehm, but he hasn’t been accused of any crimes.)

Should Figures lose her seat to Riehm, the outcome won’t change the political make-up of the state overall. There are only eight Democrats in the state senate to 27 Republicans. But it’s worth paying attention to this one race—a very rare competitive election in Alabama—because it shows the ways extreme, conspiracy-theory minded candidates are quietly rallying for local power, even when there is little, politically, on the line.

The important backdrop of this election is the state’s redistricting after the 2020 census. Since the ’70s, either Figures or her husband has represented a chunk of the Mobile metropolitan area, including a city to the north that’s almost 90 percent Black. But when the Alabama legislature reworked the map, her district carved into the overwhelmingly white suburb of Spanish Fort.

This in itself was not a particularly sinister move by the legislature. Unlike in the U.S. Congress, state Republicans have no need to fight for numbers. So while Alabama has notoriously gerrymandered its districts in such a way that restricted the state’s Democratic (and Black) population into one seat, it had no real need to mess with the borders at the state level.

Still, the new map means that Republicans, locally, are trying unnecessarily hard to flip this Southern Alabama seat. According to AL.com, which has done most of the reporting on this race, Figures, who once ran for the U.S. Senate (and lost to Jeff Sessions), is still favored. But she is facing serious competition from Riehm, making the contest for Alabama Senate District 33, according to AL.com, “one of the hottest legislative battles in Alabama.”

Riehm, who founded South Alabama’s Tea Party, has a lot of views that are shared by the loudest mouths of the Republican Party. He pushed to have “In God We Trust” displayed in public buildings. In a column for a site called RenewAmerica.com, Riehm wrote posts with titles such as “As beta males rise, America falls,” “The dirty rotten sham of higher education,” and “LGBTQ+ – where’s the ‘P’?” (The “P” stands for pedophilia.) He has complained bitterly about feminism, “out-of-control crime,” and “election integrity”; described the Department of Justice as “an American Gestapo”; and theorized that the left supports abortion rights because “they know they must foster an immoral society if they ever hope to subjugate the masses.” Notably, for someone who hopes to represent a heavily Black district, he has also claimed that “endorsing BLM is as unconscionable as supporting the KKK.”

But unlike most other Republicans who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and now running for elected office, Riehm is forced to contend with a heavily Democratic voter base, and he has had to moderate his language, prioritizing local issues over hot-button cultural ones. So other than school choice and “parental rights,” none of his positions are particularly relevant to the culture wars. His official position on the election now appears to be that the election was stolen but that there’s no point trying to undo something that’s already happened.

Still, a quiet campaign hasn’t meant he’s avoided ugly politics. According to AL.com, Riehm’s campaign passed out flyers in the town of Spanish Fort claiming, absurdly, that “in the dark of the night the Democrats zoned our great city into their liberal district to take your voice away.” To be clear, Figures voted against the redistricted map. But the comments in a Spanish Fort Facebook thread show clearly that many Spanish Fort residents placed the blame squarely on her—and articulated many of their anxieties about being lumped in with poor areas of Mobile with racist dog whistles.

Riehm’s veiled threats also come off as more startling when you remember that Figures’ home was shot 23 times in an incident in June 2021. Figures wasn’t home and no one was injured. At the time, police said that the shooting “did not appear to be a random act.” (One of Riehm’s attacks on Figures has been that “we don’t know where she lives.”)

So if Riehm manages to flip this long-term Democratic seat, it will mean a lot, symbolically, for Figures’ constituents. And it’s a very possible flip—in part because Alabamians are so used to static politics, they tend to turn out at abysmal rates. Democrats are even less motivated: This year, there are more Libertarians than Democrats challenging Republicans in the general election. In that scenario—Democrats accustomed to defeat staying home and Republicans turning out—we might just see a dramatic flip: A MAGA, far-right election denier representing one of the Blackest districts in Alabama.