What Will Happen to the Monarchy After Elizabeth?

The question looming over the death of Queen Elizabeth II is obvious: Where does the British monarchy go now? The queen’s unprecedented long reign took the institution through decades of tumult as the world changed—but her popularity and longevity kept away some of the biggest questions about what’s next.

In his obituary for Foreign Policy, Robin Oakley contemplates this very question. He writes:

So where does the death of Elizabeth—and the assumption of the crown by Charles—leave the British monarchy? Some defenders of the monarchy fear the institution could come under unprecedented assault. Although opinion polls showed the queen herself remained popular and respected until her death, those approval ratings drop sharply among the younger generations. Many British citizens and subjects who revere the queen are unlikely to transfer that affection to her son.

