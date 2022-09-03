Slate’s guide to the most important figures in politics this week.
Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a copy of which will be labeled “TS/SCI” and stored in a cabinet above Donald Trump’s toilet.
We don’t mean to spend so much time on Republicans’ Senate troubles, but they keep having loud public fights about their Senate troubles. Joe Biden gave a speech about grave threats to democracy, which prompted heated debate … regarding the set decor at his speech. Democrats have seized Alaska and its many fish. And does Fox News have a new in-house critic?
But first, let’s start with the practical joke a major Republican donor is playing on Mitch McConnell.
1. Peter ThielThe weirdos are your problem now, Mitch.
Peter Thiel, the billionaire Silicon Valley investor bankrolling a creepy new strain of conservative populism, essentially paid for the successful Republican Senate primary campaigns of his chums Blake Masters in Arizona and J.D. Vance in Ohio. Neither candidate raised much cash on his own, while their opponents (especially Mark Kelly in Arizona) have raised loads. And in a move that you just can’t help but smile over, Thiel was willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to get these oddballs with loads of baggage through their primary but is now getting a little tight with the pocketbook. The Washington Post reported this week on how Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been begging Thiel to keep cutting checks to boost Vance and Masters. “Thiel has told associates that he has no plans to spend more this cycle,” the Post reported, “and that his aim was to elevate younger Republican candidates who would mark a sharp break from the party’s neoconservative wing, not to engage in a tit-for-tat spending war with Democrats.” If there is anything that can make the taciturn Mitch McConnell scream what the HELL while clawing the wallpapering off his office, it is Thiel saying that. The dispute culminated in a McConnell-aligned super PAC pulling $8 million in Arizona ads until a deal is realized. The lesson here is to never rely on a tech guy, for anything.
2. Rick ScottOur weirdos are actually great, Mitch.
Here’s another thing that Senate Republicans definitely think is awesome and definitely want to be happening a couple of months before a general election: The chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm is picking a public fight with the Senate Republican leader. A couple of weeks ago, McConnell had said that there was a “greater likelihood” that the House would flip than the Senate, citing “candidate quality” (they stink) as an issue on the Senate side. This week, National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman Rick Scott—still positively swimming from his jaunt to Italy!—wrote an op-ed that doesn’t name McConnell but is clearly intended as a slight to him. Scott called “trash-talking our Republican candidates” an “amazing act of cowardice” that is “treasonous to the conservative cause.” (What cause, now?) “If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down,” Scott wrote. “That’s not what leaders do.” Scott would later explain to Politico, using less caustic language, that he and McConnell “have a strategic disagreement” and that “it’s important that we’re all cheerleaders for our candidates.” If Republicans take back the Senate majority in November, which they still have an excellent chance of doing, no one (except overstimulated newsletter writers) will remember any of this. But what we’re seeing now is early blame-casting in the event they don’t.
3. Blake MastersI am the weirdo.
Well, we’ve been talking around Blake Masters these first couple of entries, so let’s check in on the man himself. Last week we observed how his website had been scrubbed of abortion language that was more Republican primary–centric. We didn’t know, though, that he personally scrubbed it: “A person close to Masters told CNN last week that the Republican candidate designs, codes and updates his website himself—and that his recent updates to the abortion section reflect his desire to use his policy section as a ‘living document’ rather than an immutable record of his positions.” Yeah, so this is what we’re getting at when we call the guy a weirdo. When we use that term, by the way, we’re being nice (we are a nice newsletter). There are other ways you might describe Masters. This week, he tweeted a sarcastic joke about how the economy sucks because there’s more diversity atop the Federal Reserve. And this video of him in college rapping wearing “war paint” also recirculated. On Earth Two right now, where Donald Trump had remained a game-show host, two-term Gov. Doug Ducey decides to run for Senate after all, and has a five-point lead and tons of cash remaining.
4. Mary PeltolaIf it weren’t for that evil ranked-choice voting … Sarah Palin may have just lost another way.
Democrats won another special election this week, this time in freaking Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltola (the fish candidate) defeated Republican Sarah Palin, a prominent American politics character from 2008 to 2011. Peltola won under the state’s new ranked-choice voting system: After the third-place candidate, Republican Nick Begich, was eliminated, just enough Begich voters ranked Peltola as their second choice to put her over the top, 51 to 48 percent, in the final tally. Since ranked-choice voting is a new system that didn’t work out in Republicans’ favor, they are treating it as witchcraft, with both Palin and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton railing against the system. But what would happen in a “normal” election? Probably Palin would have won the Republican primary and then lost to Peltola in the general election, since Palin is a deeply flawed candidate. It just took a couple more steps to divine the will of the electorate.
5. Mehmet OzIt’s my staff, the staff are the ones who are jerks.
As we wrote last week: There are ways to question Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s fitness for office a couple of months after having a stroke without making fun of him for having a stroke. The campaign of Mehmet Oz, his trailing Republican opponent, still has not figured this out. First, a campaign spokesperson said that “if John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” (The Oz campaign needs an internal rule to stay away from vegetable talk entirely.) Later in the week, the Oz campaign released a cheeky list of debate “concessions” it would make, which included such zingers as: “We will pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.” Fetterman, who is open about the fact that his “auditory processing” is still not where it needs to be, said he wouldn’t attend a proposed debate after the statement showed Oz’s staffers “think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor.” The National Republican Senatorial Committee, then, said in a statement that “If you’re too unhealthy to debate, you are too unhealthy to serve in the U.S. Senate where it can be 10X more intense.” (The United States Senate? Intense? We suppose there’s occasional risk of tripping in the catered lunch line.) As for Oz himself, he is distancing himself personally from his staff’s strategy of making fun of stroke victims. This is called trying to have it both ways.
6. Joe BidenLive from the Sith throne room, a speech about democracy.
On Thursday night, President Joe Biden gave a speech in Philadelphia about the threats to democracy and freedom from “MAGA Republicans.” You know who really did not care for this speech? MAGA Republicans. Aside from the content, there was much criticism of the backdrop: A red uplit Independence Hall, resembling a very specific scene from The Last Jedi, with two Marines flanking Biden in the background. Some reporters were critical of the placement of the Marines in a political speech, observing that Trump would’ve been crucified had he done that—so it’s only fair Biden take criticism, too. That is absolutely true: If this is the sort of thing you would lose your mind over when Trump was president, you have an obligation to lose your mind over it when Biden does it, too. But there is a third way: What about not losing your mind over little stage-setting tiddlywinks stuff at all?
7. Steve DoocyWhat’ve we got here, a little brand pivot situation?
For years, Steve Doocy has served as the chucklehead host of Fox & Friends, Fox News’ all-smiles morning show giving a light-hearted digests on the terrors of America. Donald Trump once gave him a “loyalty score” of 12 out of 10. But we’ve noticed a turn since the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Since then, Doocy has been the one to repeatedly ask: Maybe Trump shouldn’t have stolen all of those state secrets and taken them to his house and refused to give them back? On Aug. 9, Doocy pointed out to a guest ranting about the FBI’s anti-Trump bias that the current FBI director was a Trump appointee. He did that again with Rep. Elise Stefanik a few days later, and then pushed back hard against Rep. Steve Scalise’s rants against the FBI, too. On Aug. 15, he called on the right, and Trump, to stop it with the “harmful rhetoric” against the FBI. This week, speaking with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Doocy pressed again: “Why did he have all that secret stuff at Mar-a-Lago?” Hm! What is going on with Steve Doocy? After 65 years, has he finally flipped on the critical-thinking switch? Or did Rupert Murdoch just reprogram him?