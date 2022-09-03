As we wrote last week: There are ways to question Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s fitness for office a couple of months after having a stroke without making fun of him for having a stroke. The campaign of Mehmet Oz, his trailing Republican opponent, still has not figured this out. First, a campaign spokesperson said that “if John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke.” (The Oz campaign needs an internal rule to stay away from vegetable talk entirely.) Later in the week, the Oz campaign released a cheeky list of debate “concessions” it would make, which included such zingers as: “We will pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby.” Fetterman, who is open about the fact that his “auditory processing” is still not where it needs to be, said he wouldn’t attend a proposed debate after the statement showed Oz’s staffers “think it is funny to mock a stroke survivor.” The National Republican Senatorial Committee, then, said in a statement that “If you’re too unhealthy to debate, you are too unhealthy to serve in the U.S. Senate where it can be 10X more intense.” (The United States Senate? Intense? We suppose there’s occasional risk of tripping in the catered lunch line.) As for Oz himself, he is distancing himself personally from his staff’s strategy of making fun of stroke victims. This is called trying to have it both ways.