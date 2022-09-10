Same-sex marriage legislation is going to get a vote one way or another, either as a stand-alone piece of legislation or lumped into the government funding bill. On this front, we’ve seen a couple of developments that have, officially, made the Surge giggle. First: Some intensely lame snitch has pointed out to the bill’s negotiators that a “drafting error” may leave the door open for federal recognition of polygamy, and Republicans Have Raised Concerns. One option here is for Republicans to live a little, you know? The other, more likely option is that the legislation will be updated with some comically hard-ass language clarifying NO POLYGAMY, EVER, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. Another sticking point is language regarding religious liberty. Frankly, Republicans who don’t know what to do about this legislation are using that as their off-ramp from supporting it. Chief among them is Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, who is confused about how he’s supposed to run for reelection. When the legislation was first introduced over the summer, he said he saw “no reason to oppose it” but was generally irritable about having to deal with it. He remains generally irritable about having to deal with it, but now is saying he won’t support it “in its current state.” He also explained to radio host Hugh Hewitt that there’s nothing to worry about, as Obergefell “will never be overturned” by the Supreme Court: “I mean, stare decisis protects decisions that if they were overturned, it would disrupt people’s lives. I don’t want to disrupt people’s lives.” Yep, that’s the SCOTUS we know and love: Definitely wouldn’t disrupt people’s lives.