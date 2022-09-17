Republican leaders and campaign officials are trying their best to keep voter focus on inflation, crime, and immigration—and away from abortion. It came as an unwelcome surprise, then, when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham held a press conference on Tuesday to introduce a bill that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks of pregnancy. (It would also allow any state with more stringent bans to keep them.) Democrats spent the remainder of the week skipping down the halls of Congress, leaping and clicking their heels, telling anyone and everyone about the Republican National Abortion Ban. Republican leaders, meanwhile, are trying to make it known that Graham was freelancing on this, abortion should be a state issue, and, also, (anonymously) that they hate Graham for doing this. He’s not getting a lot of help from the right-wing commentariat, either! So why would Graham, who only a few months ago felt abortion rights was a matter for the states, do this? Maybe he’s trying to stake out what he believes to be a middle ground on the issue, even though it isn’t. But he’s also trying to give something to the Republican base, which has seen its leaders scurrying away from the issue since Dobbs. As we wrote this week, Republicans would have greatly preferred not to have one of their most high-profile senators introduce an abortion ban before the midterms. This “leave it to the states” attitude, though, isn’t going to cut it in Republican primary politics for long.