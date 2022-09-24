The last must-pass item on Congress’ agenda before members and senators peace out for campaign season is a dinky little bill to fund the government for a couple of months. Sounds easy enough—except for a wee promise Democratic leaders made to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. If you recall, in exchange for his cooperation on the climate bill that passed in August, Manchin was promised a permitting reform bill to expedite approval of energy projects. Democratic leaders are trying to pass it by attaching it to the government-funding bill, which comes up for a vote next week. The problem with leaders promising they will “pass something,” though, is that doing this still requires a majority of votes in the House and 60 in the Senate. And who, exactly, wants to do this, aside from Manchin? Plenty of Democrats in both chambers don’t want anything to do with speeding up oil and gas projects. Republicans do want to speed up oil and gas projects. They live for it! But they don’t want to help fulfill a promise Chuck Schumer made to Manchin, and they figure they can get a better deal on this issue in the next Congress, when they may control one or both chambers. Many of them also just refuse to vote to fund the government, as a general matter. Maybe Manchin and Schumer have some secret trick to get through this (hypnotism?), but passing big legislation as touchy as this was always a pretty big ask just before an election.