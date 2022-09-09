Want more quizzes? You’re likely to get schooled in this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior writer Christina Cauterucci.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Cauterucci? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Here’s the plan. Rob a bank. Mix in some Monopoly money among the real bills and wrap them all in printed emails from an attorney. If caught, demand a “special master” to sort out the real and fake money, and also claim attorney-client privilege for the whole bundle. See if you can master this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.