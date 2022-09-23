Want more quizzes? You’ll need to be a machine to ace this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is executive editor Susan Matthews.

Advertisement

Can you ace the quiz and beat Matthews? Good luck!

Get the News Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Bad Bunny is having quite a year. The recording artist earned 10 nominations from the Latin Grammy Awards. He was the most-streamed artist on Spotify for both 2021 and 2020. He also played a role in the recent movie Bullet Train and is seen in a Corona beer ad alongside Snoop Dogg. “Está Rico” to “Vuelve” every week for the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.