Trump, Supporters Say the FBI Planted Nuclear Secrets and Also That He Can Declassify Things With His Mind

On Monday, the FBI carried out a surprise search of Donald Trump’s residence and the surrounding premises at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In the days since, anonymously sourced reporting has suggested that one major reason for the raid was that federal officials, including those at the National Archives, had come to believe Trump was in possession of material taken from the White House that is supposed to be stored elsewhere. On Thursday night, the Washington Post reported that “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons” were among the items that agents were looking for.

While the average voter may not be concerned whether former presidents are following federal archiving guidelines to the letter, nuclear secrets are a different matter, to the point that the phrase “nuclear secrets” is often used as shorthand for material that could compromise national security to a catastrophic degree if it fell into the wrong hands. You don’t want ISIS getting instructions for building a hydrogen bomb, or at least I don’t want that. Earlier this week, when the media was rife with speculation over what the FBI could have been seeking during its raid, Fox News’ Dana Perino said, “Short of the nuclear codes being written on these documents, locked behind closed doors, I just really don’t understand how a document could warrant this kind of warrant.”

As has been noted for years, moreover, Mar-a-Lago is a working business whose guests don’t have to pass background checks, and, apparently, some of the documents that were retrieved were chilling in a regular old storage room by the pool:

2/3 The top secret classified documents were found in former President Trump's office above the ballroom and a storage room off an interior hallway near the pool. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) August 12, 2022

Basically the classified-document version of a Corona commercial!

To be clear, the Department of Justice has not confirmed that nuclear weapons information was found during the search, but Trump doesn’t seem too confident that it wasn’t.

Trump on Truth Social suggests without evidence that nuclear materials were planted by the FBI during the Mar-a-Lago search pic.twitter.com/EBaY37JZ5O — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 12, 2022

Faced with the news that the former president may have been storing literal nuclear secrets in a hallway closet near a hotel pool, some Republicans have responded by floating legal theories that would exculpate him. NBC News spoke to someone from the conservative Heritage Foundation, for instance, who argues that the president can declassify material using the power of thought.

“If any president decides to declassify a document and doesn’t tell anybody — but he has made the decision to declassify something — then the document is declassified,” Stimson said. He added that “there’s a rich debate about whether or not a document is declassified if a president has decided but not communicated it outside of his own head,” but Stimson said he would rather be the defense than the prosecution if the dispute ever went to trial.

Other legal experts quoted in the article, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, are among those involved in this purportedly rich debate who take a different position on brain ray-only declassification.

There’s also this:

Turner: There are a number of things that are classified that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons but that are not necessarily things that are truly classified. Many of them you can find on your own phone pic.twitter.com/N950GqWhJ4 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 12, 2022

The phone genius in that clip is Rep. Michael Turner of Ohio, who is the ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee.

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin complained at the same press conference that the media ignored Hillary Clinton’s possession of classified material in its coverage of the 2016 election, a claim that is at best arguable. Right-wing commentators including Ben Shapiro and Joel Pollak, meanwhile, are saying that the FBI wouldn’t or shouldn’t have waited until 18 months had elapsed since Trump left office to retrieve actual nuclear secrets

Is the cost of constantly having to do this kind of creative public-relations triage worth the benefit of having Donald Trump be the essentially permanent leader of the Republican Party, even as early polling shows that key voters are not being convinced? (Politico found that 47 percent of independents at least somewhat approve of the raid, compared to 37 percent who at least somewhat disapprove.) Republicans—including the senator from Florida who specifically said multiple times during the 2016 campaign that he did not think Trump should be entrusted with “nuclear codes“—continue to behave as if it is.