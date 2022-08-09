What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”

The FBI had not confirmed (or denied!) this news as of publication time.

According to the New York Times, the raid appeared to be related to classified documents that Trump brought from the White House. The Times also noted that the Justice Department is currently investigating Trump over his decision to move 15 boxes of documents—some classified—to Mar-a-Lago, in violation of federal records laws. The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration regained possession of the boxes in February.

The news of the raid was first reported by Peter Schorsch, the publisher of Florida Politics, a news organization that closely covers congressional and down ballot races in the state. In a phone call with Slate, Schorsch said that he had heard about the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago from a “longtime source in Republican politics who has a law enforcement background” and knew a lot about “south Florida law enforcement.”

When Schorsch reached out to another source—someone who would have intimate knowledge of Trump’s whereabouts and goings-on of his inner circle—he said that Trump’s people “were still playing catch-up.” The Trump camp put out a statement at 6:45 p.m. confirming the raid, leading with the line, “These are dark times for our Nation.”

Schorsch said his source told him that the FBI agents had left Mar-a-Lago around 6 p.m. ET, but had “been there since the morning.”

Schorsch’s organization, Florida Politics, covers campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida—making it “the place that most lawmakers go to for their information,” as Schorsch put it.

The full statement from Trump was: