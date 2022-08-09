What We Know About the Mar-a-Lago FBI Raid

At around 7 p.m., on a hot Monday evening (it’s hot where you are, right?), former President Donald Trump announced that the FBI had raided his “beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.” The premises, he wrote in a statement, was “currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents.”
The FBI had not confirmed (or denied!) this news as of publication time.
According to the New York Times, the raid appeared to be related to classified documents that Trump brought from the White House. The Times also noted that the Justice Department is currently investigating Trump over his decision to move 15 boxes of documents—some classified—to Mar-a-Lago, in violation of federal records laws. The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration regained possession of the boxes in February.
The news of the raid was first reported by Peter Schorsch, the publisher of Florida Politics, a news organization that closely covers congressional and down ballot races in the state. In a phone call with Slate, Schorsch said that he had heard about the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago from a “longtime source in Republican politics who has a law enforcement background” and knew a lot about “south Florida law enforcement.”
When Schorsch reached out to another source—someone who would have intimate knowledge of Trump’s whereabouts and goings-on of his inner circle—he said that Trump’s people “were still playing catch-up.” The Trump camp put out a statement at 6:45 p.m. confirming the raid, leading with the line, “These are dark times for our Nation.”
Schorsch said his source told him that the FBI agents had left Mar-a-Lago around 6 p.m. ET, but had “been there since the morning.”
Schorsch’s organization, Florida Politics, covers campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida—making it “the place that most lawmakers go to for their information,” as Schorsch put it.
The full statement from Trump was:
These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.
The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends. It is political targeting at the highest level!
Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress. Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House.
I stood up to America’s bureaucratic corruption, I restored power to the people, and truly delivered for our Country, like we have never seen before. The establishment hated it. Now, as they watch my endorsed candidates win big victories, and see my dominance in all polls, they are trying to stop me, and the Republican Party, once more. The lawlessness, political persecution, and Witch Hunt must be exposed and stopped.
I will continue to fight for the Great American People!