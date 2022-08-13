Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly digest of all of the secret nuclear documents on the back of which Mar-a-Lago prints its menus.





This week we finally allow ourselves to entertain the notion that maybe Democrats aren’t 100 percent certainly doomed in November after all? Just typing that sentence ensures 110 percent Democratic doom. One lightning rod of a member of Congress narrowly escaped a primary, another may be the only remaining pro-impeachment House Republican, and Mike Lee has joined Weird Twitter.





But let us begin with how the former president got his entire party to rally around him for keeping stolen state secrets in his fridge’s cold-cut drawer.