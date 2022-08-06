A bunch of Democrats in the last week have begun to give President Biden the nudge when asked whether he should run again in 2024. For many of them, vulnerable Democrats especially, the go-to line is the old standard about wanting a “new generation of leaders.” Hats off to New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney for getting weird about it though! She can’t really say it’s time for a “new generation of leaders,” as she’s locked in a member-on-member primary against a fellow senior committee chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler, to determine which of them will serve a 175th term. So, in a debate this week, when the candidates were asked whether Biden should run again, Maloney said: “I don’t believe he is running for reelection.” Oh? CARE TO ADD MORE? She had to clean this all up later in the week, and that was really something special. In her attempt to mollify an irritated White House without looking like she was backing down, the following sequence of words came out of her mouth: “Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it, you are a great president, and thank you for everything you’ve done for my state, and all the states, and all the cities in America.” When you’ve been coasting to reelection for decades and then suddenly have a race, you too might appear a little rusty.