The Online Discourse Around Student Debt Forgiveness Is Unhinged and, Frankly, Quite Entertaining

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that his administration intends to use a law covering executive authority during national emergencies to forgive up to $20,000 in student debt for individuals who qualify under certain guidelines.

Now, as a matter of policy there are left-leaning critics who don’t think this is a good idea because it doesn’t forgive enough, or because it doesn’t address the underlying problems of higher-education cost inflation and predatory marketing by for-profit institutions. It could also incentivize colleges to raise prices even further, the idea being that potential students would be happy to pay more because they assume Johnny Fed is going to eventually write everything off anyway. There are also right-leaning individuals like David French who are trying to earnestly explain why the move is alienating to individuals of lesser means who had to make great sacrifices to pay off their own loans. And then there are others responding to those people to note that workers in “blue-collar” jobs may themselves have dropped out of college with debt, or may carry debt from technical institutions.

This post is not about those people, or the actual blue-collar workers who might be upset about this policy. It is about the fancy-pants, white-collar, right-wing (and libertarian) guys (and gals) who are extremely angry about debt forgiveness on behalf of, to take one example, hypothetical Latino welders, and about the left-wing trolls who are winding them up.

Megan McArdle of the Washington Post:

I see no evidence that today's high-dollar student loan grads are on average worse off than me, with $1k a month to pay on a salary that ranged between $40-50k. And I see no reason to pay off the student loan debts of low-dollar borrowers, rather than say, their car debt. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) August 24, 2022

McArdle clarified that her debt was from business school and her parents paid her undergraduate tuition at the University of Pennsylvania. She also attended an institution called “Riverdale Country Day School.” So her failure to see any evidence that most student debt holders are worse off than she was might mean she didn’t look hard enough.

Erick Erickson of (apparently) Hell Magazine:

We are seeing the progressive left use scripture about forgiveness of sin as an excuse for the 50yo electrician who makes $75K to pay the debt of the 30yo lawyer making $100K. Hell is real and these people will burn. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 25, 2022

Hell! HELL!!!

Batya Ungar-Sargon of Newsweek:

I just don't know how these people making $100K a year look people in the face who change seniors' bedpans for a living or drive a truck or work the railroad or stock grocery shelves or deliver their Amazon packages and say, "You, yes you, give me $10K." I just don't get it. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 24, 2022

“Work the railroad”?

YouTube’s Steven Crowder:

Student loan forgiveness sounds really nice to illegal immigrants, people with no life experience, people who don’t have families yet, and people who use preferred pronouns. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) August 23, 2022

That’s not even a joke! It’s just a collection of buzzwords written in a tone of indiscriminate sarcasm! Crowder’s business took out a $70,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan during the pandemic that was later forgiven.

Finally:

Biden’s illegal move is grotesque classism. In his eyes, those who’ll end up paying are the tradesmen, the riff-raff, the great unwashed, the background noise, the dirty-handed types, whose role is to aid the self-dealing clerisy his party calls its base. https://t.co/dLyoDcRm4j — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2022

The clerisy? What century is this? Cooke has a degree from Oxford’s “Lady Margaret Hall College” and once wrote an article called “Of Grapes and Gaul: Childhood Memories From French Wine Country.”

Here were some good responses from the other side of the aisle:

Smiling at the thought that someone, somewhere just bought $10k of weed — noah kulwin (@nkulw) August 24, 2022

Ha!

every one complaining about the student loan debt thing is dumb as hell. when i heard the news i went to the bank and took out a 10k college loan. easiest 10k i ever made in my life. rise and grind — leon (@leyawn) August 24, 2022

LOL!

Michael Penix Jr. is Washington’s starting QB, Kalen DeBoer announces. — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) August 23, 2022

Hmm, that’s actually just a regular tweet about sports. But it’s funny that someone is named “Michael Penix Jr.” I’m off tomorrow; have a good weekend!