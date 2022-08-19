Editor’s note: The quiz will be on vacation next week. If you still need your fix, check out our trivia quizzes. This week’s reaches new heights.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Bill Carey, Slate’s editorial director for strategy.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Carey? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

Global warming leads to more splooting. When you see a squirrel imitating a bearskin rug on a hot day, it is stretching out to cool down its body in a behavior called splooting. Humans, however, still prefer the slip and slide and the splash pad. Don’t get burned by this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.