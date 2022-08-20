New York will finally hold its congressional primaries on Tuesday, and one of the most covered races has been for the open seat in the new 10th District encompassing Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. (It’s been so covered primarily because a plurality of the American media lives in this district.) It’s taken some interesting turns in the past couple of weeks. Despite being one of the most sharply blue districts in the country, relatively moderate Dan Goldman—an old-money heir and former prosecutor best known for his role as Democratic counsel during Trump’s first impeachment—has taken an edge against a split field of more progressive challengers. He earned the New York Times’ endorsement—which does actually matter in a race like this—to the ire of progressives, who noted the close relationship between his family and the publisher of the Times. Perhaps all of that was to be expected. But things took a stranger turn when Trump decided to meddle in the primary by “endorsing” Goldman, whom he remembers from the first impeachment, in an attempt to poison-pill his chances in the primary. One challenger in the primary, Rep. Mondaire Jones—who swooped into the new district after being bigfooted out of his old one—chose to run with it in a debate this week, repeatedly citing Trump’s endorsement of Goldman at face value. “Mr. Goldman is fulfilling Donald Trump’s vision of him being a moderate person who is attempting to defeat progressives in this race,” Jones said in the debate. You see, it’s a matter of ideological principle for Donald Trump. We’ll see if Democratic primary voters are as easily duped by Trump as Republican primary voters are by Democratic campaign groups.