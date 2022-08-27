This newsletter has spent plenty of time covering one of the central problems for Republicans as they try to take control of the Senate: Their primary voters nominating lousy candidates. But let’s look to another problem they’re facing: cash. The National Republican Senatorial Committee’s August filing released this week showed they only have $23 million on hand heading into the fall, less than half of the Democrats’ Senate campaign committee’s $54 million. That’s called a “competitive disadvantage,” and many Republican operatives have questions—concerns, even!—about where the $180 million that the NRSC raised this cycle went. The shortage is forcing the NRSC to restructure its fall ad buys, and requiring Senate Republicans’ top outside super PAC, the Senate Leadership Fund, to step in to fill the gap that Republicans’ lousy candidates are facing in the field. The RNC chair, Ronna McDaniel, is having to sit with Newt Gingrich on megadonor phone calls begging for money. But the guy in the hot seat from his own party, now, is Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chairman of the NRSC. There have always been murmurs that he’s using the NRSC—or, as the joke goes, the “National Rick Scott Committee”—as a platform for his own presidential campaign ambitions. It’s gotten nastier, though, since Republicans’ prospects for retaking the Senate have slipped. While we can’t say for sure, then, that it was Republicans who leaked the news this week about Scott vacationing “on a luxury yacht” in Italy while his party eats it, it would hardly be surprising. You can use leadership of a campaign committee to help your own future ambitions: You meet new donors, form relationships with candidates, and so on. But this does not work if a winnable election is blown with you at the helm.