Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a politics newsletter that, like Steve Bannon, has absolutely nothing to say in defense of itself.





This week we check in on the most important developments from the final Jan. 6 committee hearing of the summer, where we learned that the person tweeting from the @HouseGOP Twitter account isn’t too bright. President Joe Biden has COVID, but relax, he is hard at work having his photo taken. Republicans in Congress are having to go on the record about their same-sex marriage positions for the first time in seven years, and it is melting their brains.





But let’s start with the big result from this week’s lone primary, where Donald Trump and the Democratic Party had one of their most successful joint victories yet.