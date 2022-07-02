The former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified in a special “bonus” hearing this week that Donald Trump isn’t just unfit to hold the presidency, he’s unfit to eat lunch. Hutchinson alleged that, on Jan. 6, Trump directed a mob that he knew to be armed toward the Capitol; told Meadows that Mike Pence deserved to have the mob that was chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” find him; and then, in a fit of pique with former Attorney General Bill Barr, threw ketchup-coated food against the wall. (There was more, but those are some of the highlights.) The allegation that’s prompted the most post-hearing mudslinging, though, was Hutchinson’s recollection of a former deputy chief of staff, Tony Ornato, telling her on Jan. 6 that Trump, sitting in his vehicle, had lunged for both the steering wheel and his own bodyguard when told they wouldn’t take him to the Capitol. Secret Service sources and “those close to Ornato” (is that you, Tony?) have since denied the accusations of lunging—though not Trump’s righteous anger at not being able to visit the Capitol to do … whatever he was planning to do there. The dispute has since turned into an anonymously sourced dogfight, with MAGA Republicans smearing Hutchinson as a know-nothing striver looking for an MSNBC deal and her defenders leaking stories about Ornato as a Trump loyalist with a history of dishonesty. A few points. First, Hutchinson said plenty that was extremely damaging to Trump beyond the steering-wheel anecdote. Second, the committee should’ve had the tiny details more pinned down before going public so as to deny Trump loyalists an opening to dispute the entire testimony. Third, who are you more likely to believe is on the up-and-up here? The person in her 20s who was willing to blow up her career in Republican politics and be forced to live with extra security for the foreseeable future? Or the one who is intimidating witnesses with mob-ass texts before they testify?