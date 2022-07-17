Think you’re pretty smart? Prove it with this week’s quiz.

You’ve proved you know what’s happening in the news. Now it’s time to test your wits on our trivia quiz. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted a challenging set of questions covering a wide range of topics—from history to literature, sports, food, culture, science, religion, and beyond. As always, there’s a theme to this week’s questions. How quickly can you figure it out?

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a special guest who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is Slate Plus member Michael R. Levin. Want to be the featured contestant in the future? Join Slate Plus, then complete this form, and you could be selected to play a quiz on the record.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Levin? Good luck!

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.

Please enable Javascript in your browser to view Slate interactives.

Want more quizzes? Check out our archives.