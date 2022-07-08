Want more quizzes? Dive into this week’s trivia quiz.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is national editor Josh Levin.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Levin? Good luck!

Ex–White House lawyer Pat Cipollone’s role in the Jan 6. insurrection is being compared to that of John Dean in Watergate. Cipollone may feel more like Jimmy Dean after he goes through the Democratic sausage grinder. Get to the meat of the matter in this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.