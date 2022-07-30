Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly politics newsletter that wonders: If we enter a recession, does that mean we only have to write six entries?

To the contrary, we need at least seven slots this week: We had much material to work with, as Congress is racing to pass a bunch of stuff ahead of August recess, and next Tuesday will see one of the busiest primary days of the year. Plus, Nancy Pelosi may visit Taiwan and China may see this as an invasion—something worth following! And even Democrats are getting sick of Democrats meddling in Republican primaries.

But for the first time in a while—and perhaps the last time for a while!—Democrats in Congress are having fun and owning the Republicans. All because of this guy …