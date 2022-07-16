The Dobbs decision may not be enough to offset Republicans’ advantages heading into the midterms (see entry No. 1), but damn if they aren’t trying. Consider the revolting reaction from Republicans to the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl, raped at least twice by a man in his 20s, who traveled to Indiana to get an abortion. After the Indianapolis Star reported the story and it went viral, Republicans’ first reaction—in the media, and among Ohio statewide elected officials—was to assume it a hoax and talk loudly about that assumption. Then, this week, the rape suspect was caught and charged. Republicans responded to this in a couple of ways. The first was to turn the issue to immigration, as the suspect is an illegal immigrant. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, meanwhile, said he’d investigate the doctor who performed the abortion, suspecting that she didn’t fill out the required paperwork. (She did.) Both the legislatures in Indiana and Ohio are set to consider new laws restricting abortion soon. Here’s what Jim Bopp—an anti-abortion lawyer for the National Right to Life who’s authored model legislation for Republican-controlled states to follow—had to say of the 10-year-old girl’s case under his model: “She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child.” We don’t know the most efficient way to distill this saga into a 30-second ad that runs nationally through the election, but Democrats had better (they won’t).