My sharpest memory from inside the Jan. 6 riots was a group of Three Percenters descending on and violently attacking a journalist, the images of which still sit with me a year and a half later. Although most of the rioters there that day were not affiliated with any particular extremist group, this small sect operated with chilling efficiency, and it was clear they knew what they were there to do.

I watched the Jan. 6 hearings on Tuesday with particular interest, since they purported to focus on these groups and their connection to the Trump White House. The military-styled cosplayers appeared to execute their training in the riot, organizing in a stack before rushing inside the Capitol building. Testimony came from a former Oath Keeper and an unaffiliated rioter on how the attack unfolded. The committee constructed vivid scenes. But I wasn’t sure it had totally met its promises. To help assess the day, I called counter-extremism expert Colin P. Clarke, the director of policy and research at the Soufan Group, who frequently speaks to Slate. I asked whether believed the testimony from witnesses added to his work—and what the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers have been saying about the committee privately. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Aymann Ismail: Yesterday’s hearing set out to connect Trump with the extremist groups that sacked the Capitol. Do you think the panel succeeded in doing so?

Colin P. Clarke: This is the trouble when you do hearings like this that have public scrutiny. You make a claim like that, and people like myself that follow this stuff really closely are expecting quite a bit. I would rather under promise and overdeliver. But in this case, they over promised and underdelivered. A lot of it was pretty damning. But I think they also set the expectations really high. Prior to the hearing, I was talking to people that thought there was going to be a very explicit connection between Stewart Rhodes and Trump. I wasn’t expecting anything of that magnitude, but I don’t think it delivered the knockout blow that a lot of people predicted.

How significant was it that we got to hear from a former Oath Keeper, Jason Van Tatenhove?

There’s a professor at the University of Albany named Sam Jackson who wrote a book about the Oath Keepers. Everything Jackson has said about the Oath Keepers we know to be true, it’s really good research. But when you have someone who used to be in the group saying the same things, it brings a different gravity. It’s akin to reading a primary source. On the flip side, people who are supporters of President Trump who downplay the insurrection will say this guy is bitter. That he’s no longer in the movement. He’s been co-opted by leftist forces. There’s always an answer for this stuff. I don’t think anyone could challenge the substance of what the Oath Keepers are about. They’re not trying to necessarily hide what they’re doing. They’re distancing themselves from responsibility for Jan. 6, but at its core, that was what these groups have long hoped for an opportunity to do. I think they would’ve been much happier if it succeeded.

Have you seen any chatter about Van Tatenhove on the dark web? What do Oath Keepers think of him?

People were criticizing him, saying he’s an insider but he left the group in 2018. He hasn’t even been part of the Oath Keepers for years, so why are you dredging this guy up? And then the usual kind of conspiracy stuff, basically saying this is all an Antifa plot. Some of this stuff gets pretty bizarre pretty quickly. I’d say a lot of the folks saying these things are a bit unhinged. They’re trying to be deliberately provocative. There’s this concept of accelerationism, which is the more chaos, the better to burn the whole system down. So that’s the atmosphere in these rooms. People saying, “Look, proof we’re closer to our goal of destroying quote-unquote ‘the system.’” A lot of these rooms are very heavily conspiratorial minded.

What is happening with the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers now? Have the Jan. 6 hearings inspired any strategy shift that you’ve seen?

The immediate impact has been that they’re a lot more quiet and more careful. They’re far less cavalier than they were, because they’re seeing actual consequences. People are being arrested. New Zealand just designated the Proud Boys a terrorist group. We had an intel brief on it last week, or two weeks ago. They’re designated as a terrorist organization by foreign governments. This is serious stuff that comes with sanctions, proscriptions, travel bans, asset freezes. These are real-life consequences that these groups likely never thought were possible.

Where do these groups go from here?

They’re going to learn from these mistakes and they’re likely going to be a lot more surreptitious in the way that they organize now that they see the consequences are real. They’re going to go back to operating in a more clandestine, covert manner, which to me is even more dangerous. At least when people are operating openly, you can see what they’re doing and hear what they’re saying. When armed militias go underground, that gets more complicated for us. On top of that, they’re not necessarily breaking any laws with what they’re saying. It’s almost like a powder keg willing to erupt if all the planning is legal until they cross that line and become violent.

What action do you expect to see from the groups this year, if any?

We’re in for a rough ride heading into the midterm elections. This is now the standard blueprint for when Republicans lose an election. I worry if the Democrats lose, do they also use this playbook? Have we now crossed the rubicon where every election we have for the foreseeable future is called into question and conspiracy theories are floated? Historically, elections are ripe for disinformation campaigns pushed by our adversaries. Countries like China and Russia will have a field day with a lot of this stuff because it’s easy, it’s cheap, and it has a big impact. The return on investment is tremendous. That’s the dark underbelly of geopolitics in the modern era. Countries can really turn the screws just by exacerbating some of the societal divisions that are already present. What’s more contentious than the election being stolen and the capital of the country being stormed by armed insurrectionists? This is a dream for a lot of our adversaries, and their intelligence services and their troll farms.

​​What can you tell me about TheDonald.win, the extremist website that came up? What’s on there, and how seriously do you think law enforcement should have taken what was on there pre-Jan. 6? Should we take it more seriously now?

Some of my colleagues monitor it on the daily. I’m looking there casually and when there’s a big event or something. It’s a time sink and you can really get down a rabbit hole looking at that stuff, but I also have to have a finger on the pulse to maintain a current knowledge of even things as stupid as memes or colloquialism that these people use to talk to each other. You see some gloating, some veiled threats and some more explicit threats saying this is just the beginning. I treat a lot of the stuff with a grain of salt. These rooms are extremely graphic, violent, racist, anti-Semitic, misogynist, and anti-government. Nothing really surprises me. People try to go for the inherent shock value, in terms of describing graphic violence. Even things like rape—it’s like who can outdo the other person? It’s hard to ascribe a motive. Some of it is clearly shitposting. Maybe other people are venting. And I think there are some who want to see true acceleration, true anarchy and chaos in the United States. They think that incidents like Jan. 6 are exactly the kind of touch point that their movement needs to advance that goal.

A big moment of the hearings was a Capitol rioter, Stephen Ayres, asking Trump supporters to “take the blinders off” about election lies. What would that actually look like?

Very small chance that’s happening. We didn’t get here overnight and we’re not going to get out of this overnight. We could read any number of white papers that talk about the United States government needing to promote digital literacy to combat disinformation. These are frankly long-term solutions. We can’t snap our fingers and do away with conspiracy theories. We have to find ways to inoculate ourselves against it because they’re not going to go away. In fact, they’re only becoming more virulent as technology becomes more sophisticated. With some people, trying to convince them with data that they’re wrong only makes them further entrenched. It can actually be counterproductive. We have to learn to live with it. More mitigating strategies than trying to solve all these issues permanently.