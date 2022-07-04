The Haunting Scene in Highland Park, Illinois, Hours After the July 4 Shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois—At 10:14 this morning, an as-yet-unidentified gunman shot and killed six people at an Independence Day parade in this bucolic North Shore suburb of Chicago. Almost five hours later, the streets are cordoned off and empty except for police officers, media members, and a few oblivious cyclists who, one by one, slow to a halt at the corner of St John’s Ave. and Central Ave., gaze at the taped-off downtown area, and ask what happened here. Abandoned parade chairs and baby strollers line the sidewalks, a short walk from where the shooting happened. As 3 p.m. approaches, the previously sunny skies are darkened by storm clouds. A police officer says investigators are scrambling to secure evidence before the rain washes it away. A short time later, a light drizzle starts to fall.

Below, photos from the scene.

