Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the newsletter that Queen Elizabeth is reading while she’s skipping out on her own Platinum Jubilee.





This week, we check in on various long-shot pieces of legislation in the Senate before it stops even bothering to try to pass anything until the election. Donald Trump has had a rough stretch in primaries recently, and now he’s taking on more risk. And have you really thought about what it will be like if and when Jim Jordan takes the gavel of the House Judiciary Committee?





But first, let’s consider the Republican on whom the fate of gun legislation rests.