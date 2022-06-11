Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the most dramatic Beltway email product this side of the Washington Post editorial listserv.





This week, we recap the first in a series of hearings from the House Jan. 6 committee, in which the members will outline their findings on Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election and how much of a wuss Kevin McCarthy was as those efforts were happening. The hopes for gun legislation are still alive, but time’s running out. A forgotten character from the 2010 midterms has reemerged, and you won’t believe which Führer from Nazi Germany he’s describing as a “doer.”





Let’s start, though, with the main subject of this week’s big hearing.