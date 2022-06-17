Want more quizzes? Test your wits on this week’s trivia quiz. You won’t get away scot-free.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your guest host, Abby McIntyre, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is associate editor Seth Maxon.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Maxon? Good luck!

Leon, an Iditarod sled dog who went missing from the competition in March, has been reunited with his musher. The fugitive pup turned up at a cabin in McGrath, Alaska, more than 120 miles south of the checkpoint from which he’d escaped, looking “understandably skinny but seemingly healthy.” Don’t lose your way on this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.