What Is Your Experience in Post-Roe America?

To understand the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last Friday, we want to hear from individuals seeking reproductive care across the country.

We want to know how these laws are affecting real people, in real time. We want to know what creative workarounds you’ve figured out or the lengths you’ve had to go to access care. We want to know how you’re being treated in hospitals and clinics. We want to hear from you.

We want to tell the story of abortion access in a post-Roe America.

But first, a note about how this information will be used. Slate understands the sensitive nature of this request, and we are committed to safeguarding your information. You will have the opportunity to indicate if you agree to Slate publishing the information you’ve provided here, using your full name and all identifying details. You can also indicate if you are comfortable with a Slate staffer reaching out to you for more information. We may want to follow up for a news story or invite you to share more about your experience on a Slate podcast.

To fill out the survey, please click here.