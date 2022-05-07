Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, Slate’s politics newsletter that’s trying to “spice things up” by having a different COVID-infected staffer write it each week. [Editor’s note: True story.]





This week, sheesh. The Supreme Court appears poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, and you’d better believe Susan Collins has concerns. The stupid Ohio Senate primary is out of the way, but the stupid Pennsylvania one is just coming into form. Democrats in Congress can’t pass anything codifying Roe protections into law, but they can perform a dramatic one-act pretending that they can. And Madison Cawthorn humped someone’s head, a troubling sign that his parents never had “the talk” with him.





American politics sure is a hoot! Let’s talk about the life-appointed emperor of the country.





