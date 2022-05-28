Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, one of several weekly political newsletters that has formed an exploratory committee to run in New York’s 10th Congressional District. (This is a joke about New York redistricting! Read entry No. 7.)





This was a lousier week than normal. And while we’re not going to allow ourselves to get optimistic that Congress could act following a school shooting, we will at least take a look at where things are.





The one good thing that happened, though, is that Donald Trump tried to kick a whole bunch of people who refused to overturn election results out of office, and face-planted. Let’s start with the most surprising one.