We can’t think of a more swift, and total, reversal of fortune than what New York Democrats have been through this redistricting cycle. A few months ago the legislature approved the gerrymander of its dreams, swiping away a few Republican seats and setting up each Democratic incumbent for 10 years of comfort and relaxation. Then it was thrown out in court, and a special master was appointed to draw new lines. That draft came out this week, and the New York Democratic Party promptly descended into anarchy afterward. Democrats, in a bad year like 2022, could win five or so fewer seats under the new map than they would have under their gerrymander. Meanwhile, the turf wars over the new map have been incredible. For about 1 million years, Rep. Carolyn Maloney has represented the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Rep. Jerry Nadler the Upper West Side. The new map lumps them together. And while the gods could not signal any harder that it’s time for at least one of them to retire, they appear ready to challenge each other in a member-on-member primary. The most dramatic situation, though, involves Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (no relation to Carolyn), the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He announced that instead of running in the new 18th District, which overlaps with most of his current district, he would run in the 17th—which just so happens to be the safer district. That puts him on a collision course with Rep. Mondaire Jones, who represents most of the 17th, but could opt to run against progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman instead. Maloney’s decision, seen as self-serving, led to an outcry among members who feel that he should step down from the DCCC if he’s going to challenge a fellow incumbent. What a difference a few months makes.