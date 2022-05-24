14 Students, 1 Teacher Reportedly Killed in Texas Elementary School Shooting

On Tuesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reported that 14 students and one teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, had been killed in a shooting.

The death toll could not be independently confirmed, news organizations noted, but the potentially horrific scale of the tragedy immediately brought to mind this month’s mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, that left 10 dead as well as the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that resulted in 26 deaths, including 20 elementary-school-age children.

Advertisement

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said of the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos. It was reported that Ramos was a student at the local high school and that, prior to the Robb Elementary shooting, he had killed his grandmother. Abbott also reported that the shooter had been killed by police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the New York Times reported, Thursday was scheduled to be the last day of school for Robb Elementary, and Friday was its graduation. According to its website, the school teaches second through fourth graders in the community, which is located a little more than an hour outside of San Antonio, and has approximately 16,000 residents.

An image of Ramos has been released:

Advertisement

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Image released of alleged gunman in horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.



The suspect, an 18-year-old local high school student, is dead, according to the governor. https://t.co/VCKVKoRdub pic.twitter.com/VzYtDXHgDo — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2022

Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, one of the Senate’s most avid supporters of legislation to curb gun violence since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in his home state, went to the Senate floor to plead for sensible legislation on guns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Just days after a shooter walked into a grocery store to gun down African American patrons, we have another Sandy Hook on our hands,” Murphy said. “Why do you spend all this time running for the United States, why do you go through all this hassle of getting this job, of putting yourself in a position of authority, if your answer is that as the slaughter increases, as the kid runs for their lives, we do nothing?

“I’m here on this floor to beg, to literally get down on my hands and knees and beg my colleagues: Find a path forward here. Work with us to find a way to pass laws that make this less likely,” Murphy pleaded.

“By doing something we at least stop sending this quiet message of endorsement to these killers whose brains are breaking, who see the highest levels of government doing nothing shooting after shooting. What are doing? Why are we here? What are we doing?”