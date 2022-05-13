Want more quizzes? Test your wits on this week’s trivia quiz. It’s THE hardest quiz you’ll take all week.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is writer and editor Dan Kois.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Kois? Good luck!

James Cromwell, the actor who played Farmer Hoggett in the movie Babe, superglued his hand to a Starbucks counter to protest the chain’s extra charge on vegan milk. If Cromwell had thought to use Gorilla Glue, the company’s spokesgorilla might have shown up to back him up. We stay glued to the news to make the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.