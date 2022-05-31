Nancy Pelosi Carefully Distances Self From Own Husband After Wine Country Porsche DUI

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi represents most of the city of San Francisco in Congress. She and her husband, an investment manager, are quite wealthy, and she tends to guide the Democratic Party away from positions that she feels will alienate the upper-class donors with whom she is a notoriously effective fundraiser.

Given all this, she is caricatured often, both by Republicans and dissatisfied members of her own party, as being an out of touch coastal elitist. Fancy Nancy, if you will.

Well, her husband Paul getting arrested for DUI in a Porsche while purportedly leaving a dinner party near the couple’s vineyard/estate in Napa County is not going to change that:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband crashed a new Porsche just five miles from their multi-million-dollar California vineyard when he was busted for allegedly driving drunk, police documents revealed Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was in a 2021 Porsche when he tried to get across State Route-29 in Napa Valley from a country lane close to other vineyards, just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, his arrest report said.

That’s from the New York Post, which, surprisingly, did not observe that the route home to the Pelosis’ manse (which is in St. Helena, California) from the place where Paul Pelosi was arrested (Yountville, California) passes through the actual community of Zinfandel. Nor did the Post use this fact as a jumping off point to suggest that Paul Pelosi may have “passed through the community of Zinfandel” a few too many times himself, metaphorically speaking, on Saturday night. (No one was hurt in the crash except some fence posts and a parking sign, which the local ABC affiliate has the requisite footage of. Don’t drink and drive!)

Rep. Pelosi’s response to the incident was, simply put, very funny:

Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for Nancy Pelosi, told the Associated Press on Sunday: “The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast.”

The Speaker will not be commenting on whatever boneheaded conduct her husband may have engaged in, in his dumb Porsche, while she was on the other side of the country doing actual work. Thank you.