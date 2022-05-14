Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your politics newsletter that, despite inflationary pressures, will never increase its price from the current $4,999.99 per edition. [Business-side guy whispers in our ear.] We charge WHAT?





This week, we continue to look at the aftermath of the very likely looming Supreme Court decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. Congress is acting at its usual lightning-fast pace, rushing to conduct not just meaningless messaging votes, but the wrong meaningless messaging votes. A sitting congressman lost his primary by voting to secure infrastructure dollars for his state, Democrats are totally “not happy” (wink wink) that Elon Musk wants to give Trump his Twitter account back, and Susan Collins’ sidewalk is under relentless assault.





But first, one of the biggest Senate primaries of the cycle is coming up next week, and it has taken an unpleasant turn for Republicans interested in keeping the seat.