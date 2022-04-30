In late March, the generally unreliable North Carolina representative said on a podcast that senior figures in D.C., whom by context he seemed to be suggesting were Republicans, have invited him to use cocaine and participate in sex parties. Other Republicans were ticked off by this, which may or may not have something to do with the sudden deluge of (allegedly) disparaging material regarding Cawthorn that has made its way to the press. Late last week, Politico published photos of Cawthorn wearing lingerie, the idea (maybe?) being that he is suppressing some sort of non-heterosexual identity. Those photos appear to have been taken during the zany cross-dressing portion of a game show activity on a cruise ship, though. On Tuesday, the Washington Examiner published a story about how Cawthorn may have violated insider trading laws by hyping the potential of a cryptocurrency he owns the night before it announced a NASCAR endorsement. But the article doesn’t accuse him of buying more of the cryptocurrency because he knew about the announcement, or of dumping it afterward, so it’s not clear what the unethical behavior is supposed to have been. Finally, the Daily Mail published photos on Thursday of Cawthorn being affectionate with a male staffer who, the accompanying article implies, might be a lover Cawthorn is spending money on in a way that violates congressional ethics rules regarding gifts. But the visual and textual evidence that the two might have a sexual relationship reads pretty clearly to the Surge as homoerotic banter and play-acting between straight twentysomething bros, and the article doesn’t explain why a member of Congress financing a subordinate’s lifestyle would create corrupt incentives for the gifts’ recipient, which is what gift rules are designed to prevent.

One thing Cawthorn definitely actually did recently was get cited for a second time trying to bring a gun through an airport security checkpoint. The only problem for the Republicans who are maybe trying to bring Cawthorn down with leaked “oppo” is that the contemporary Republican Party is committed to the idea that reckless gun stuff is awesome!