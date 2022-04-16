Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the favorite politics newsletter of a certain Jesus Christ. Big weekend for Jesus.





Congress was out this week, so we turn most of our attention to election season, which is beginning to have that distinctive “getting real” odor about it. Specifically, we refer to the 2024 election, sacred rituals of which are under attack from both the Republican and Democratic parties. As for these rinky-dink 2022 midterms, Republicans are getting a little less worried about blowing a safely red seat in Missouri, and the Alabama governor is giving the people (Trump) what they want.





Let’s start with Trump, who’s taken a risky turn with his endorsements.





