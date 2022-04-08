Want more quizzes? Test your wits on our trivia quizzes.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is features director Jeffrey Bloomer.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Bloomer? Good luck!

Get the Slate Quiz in Your Inbox We encountered an issue signing you up. Please try again. Please enable javascript to use form. Email address: Send me updates about Slate special offers. By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms Sign Up Thanks for signing up! You can manage your newsletter subscriptions at any time.

The World’s Largest Trivia Contest is being held this weekend over radio station WWSP in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. The event is a marathon, run for 54 straight hours, from 6 p.m. Friday until midnight Sunday. Warm up your trivia muscles with this week’s Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.