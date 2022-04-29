Want more quizzes? Test your wits on this week’s trivia quiz. It’s uniformly challenging.

Welcome to Slate’s weekly news quiz. It’s Friday, which means it’s time to test your knowledge of the week’s news events. Your host, Ray Hamel, has concocted questions on news topics ranging from politics to business, from culture to sports to science.

At the end of the quiz, you’ll be able to compare your score with that of the average contestant, as well as with the score of a Slatester who has agreed to take the quiz on the record. This week’s contestant is senior operations manager for podcasts Ben Richmond.

Can you ace the quiz and beat Richmond? Good luck!

I, for one, welcome our new Twitter overlord. Let him give the Not-So-Great Pumpkin access to Twitter again so he can slather his inane, toxic sludge across the internet. Then watch the GOP dance around the resultant hot spots, hoping to avoid getting burned. I got some hot stuff, baby, this week in the Slate News Quiz.

If this is your first time playing, read the rules here. The quiz may require you to turn on cookies in your browser for it to function properly.