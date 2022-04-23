Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, a self-governing special independent newsletter. Don’t even think about challenging our autonomy, Slate. [*Gets fired*]





This week, we look at the aftershock of Donald Trump’s risky endorsement of J.D. Vance in the Ohio primary (a mean text was sent) and also at some of the latest moves Ron DeSantis is making as he preps a 2024 presidential bid. And by the way, which Democrats are running for president in 2024? And who’s having sex with whom in the Disney shows now?





Let’s begin with Kevin McCarthy getting humiliatingly busted telling a lie, though, as that combination of words is an automatic No. 1.