We spent much of the last two editions discussing former President Donald Trump’s revocation of his Rep. Mo Brooks Senate endorsement in Alabama. Now let’s look at another endorsement that isn’t turning out so hot: that of former Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump recruited to run in the primary against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who did not overturn the presidential election results in the state in 2020. Perdue is trailing in this primary, according to the most recent Fox News poll, and there’s not a straightforward way for Trump to save face if Perdue can’t turn it around. So what could he do? Maybe it’s time to root for a Democrat! Consider a couple of lines at his Georgia rally last weekend, where he warned about the consequences of a Perdue primary loss. “If Brian Kemp is renominated, he will go down in flames at the ballot box because Stacey [Abrams] will steal it from him and humiliate him,” Trump said. He added that Kemp’s renomination would hurt the likely Republican Senate candidate too. "And if they don't vote for Kemp, they're not going to be able to vote for a great man right there, Herschel Walker,” Trump said. “And we don't want that to happen. So a vote for Brian Kemp, RINO, in the primary is a vote for a Democrat senator who shouldn't be in the Senate.” If Kemp is renominated, Trump will probably want both Abrams to win the gubernatorial race and Sen. Raphael Warnock to win reelection, just so he can hold fast to the belief that defying him will always cost the Republicans power.