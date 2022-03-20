Watch Lone Cyclist Slow D.C. Trucker Convoy to a Crawl

Traffic continued to be disrupted on Saturday in the Washington, D.C. area as a convoy of trucks continued their protests against pandemic restrictions around the nation’s capital. Inspired by a similar protest in Canada, the truckers and their supporters arrived in the area earlier this month and have been making their presence felt in Washington, D.C. this week, angering many residents who haven’t been shy about expressing their feelings toward the truckers. But over the weekend, the convoy appears to at least temporarily have been brought to a crawl by a single slow-moving cyclist, according to video posted on social media that has gone viral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The video shows the cyclist enduring some loud honking as he rides his bicycle in the middle of the lane and forces a row of truckers behind him to follow him at his speed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another video posted on Twitter shows a driver going up along the cyclist to try to talk to him. “Hey, what are you doing? You got a a bunch of trucks behind you,” the driver can be heard asking the cyclist, who appears to stop at one point to talk to the driver. After the driver repeats the question, the cyclist keeps saying he can’t hear the driver. “It’s too loud,” the cyclist says as he keeps on riding.