Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, the newsletter Vladimir Putin doesn’t want you to read because … well, no particular reason. Just doesn’t like it very much.





This week, Joe Manchin’s love of fossil fuels is once again affecting major nominees and major legislation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave a skilled speech to Congress. A bill that would change time forever passed the Senate, maybe by accident? And it looks like next week’s Supreme Court hearings may go off the rails after all, hooray.





But first, let’s neener-neener at Mo Brooks and his very sad attempts to join the United States Senate.