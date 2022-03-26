Welcome to this week’s edition of the Surge, your weekly literary review of books about racist babies.





The Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were the biggest spectacle this week, and the Slate mothership ably covered them. We’re just happy to be done watching the Senate Judiciary Committee for the foreseeable future.





But while that circus unfolded, Senate GOP primaries were blowing up all over the place. Let’s start with the Show Me State, where GOP panic over the party’s potential terrible nominee is reaching a new height.