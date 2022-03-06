Report Suggests Mark Meadows May Have Committed Voter Fraud

Mark Meadows, who was former President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, may have committed voter fraud when he registered a 14-by-62-foot mobile home in Scaly Mountain, North Carolina as his residential address. Meadows has never owned that property and there is absolutely no evidence to suggest he may have spent time there, according to The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea. That very well means that one of the biggest names in Republican circles who has been pushing the lie that the 2020 presidential election was plagued with voter fraud may have committed voter fraud himself.

On Sept. 19 2020, about three weeks before North Carolina’s deadline to register for the general election, Meadows filed paperwork that listed the mobile home as his residential address, which is supposed to be “where you physically live,” according to the form. He said the move-in date would be the following day. His wife, Debbie Meadows, had briefly rented the home, but the previous owner of the home said Meadows “never spent a night in there.” At the time, Meadows had sold his previous home in the state and didn’t own any property in North Carolina. Although it’s far from clear why Meadows would have listed the mobile home as his residence, The New Yorker speculates he may have seen it as important to keep voting in North Carolina amid feverish speculation he might run for a Senate seat in the state.

Ken Abele, who bought the mobile home in August 2021 said he found it strange Meadows would list it as his address. “I’ve made a lot of improvements,” Abele said. “But when I got it, it was not the kind of place you’d think the chief of staff of the president would be staying.” The director of Macon County’s Board of Elections was also confused when asked about the registration. “I’m kind of dumbfounded, to be honest with you,” she said. “I looked up this Mcconnell Road, which is in Scaly Mountain, and I found out that it was a dive trailer in the middle of nowhere, which I do not see him or his wife staying in.”