Poll: Biden Approval Rating Falls to Lowest of His Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, according to the latest NBC News poll. The president’s overall approval rating tumbled to 40 percent in the poll with 55 percent of adults saying they disapprove of the job he is doing in the White House. It marks the lowest point for the poll and a three-point decline from January, which means the drop was within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1 percent. In the January poll, 43 percent said they approved of Biden’s job performance, with 54 percent saying they did not approve. Almost a year ago, in April 2021, Biden’s approval rating stood at 53 percent.

Overall, 71 percent of Americans say the country is “off on the wrong track.” And when it comes to specific issues, few Americans appear to have much faith in Biden when it comes to dealing with Ukraine. Seven in 10 Americans said they have a low level of confidence in Biden’s ability to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That makes it clear that Americans haven’t really rallied around Biden as a result of the war. “One thing that has not happened—at least yet—is a rally around the flag reaction with Joe Biden’s job rating increasing. The potential for that to occur could still happen if America becomes more directly involved, but at this stage it is not there,” Democratic pollster Jeff Horwitt of Hart Research Associates, who helped conduct the poll, said.

The poll suggests Democrats should be worried about their prospects in the midterm elections with Republicans enjoying a two-point lead in the question of which party should control Congress after November.

Despite the general bad news for Biden, there are a few bits of good news in the poll as well. Biden has seen a sharp increase in approval over his handling of the coronavirus, up seven points from January to 51 percent. But when it comes to the economy, Biden’s approval rating declined five points to 33 percent.